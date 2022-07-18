Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Raised by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.