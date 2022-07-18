Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Universal Health Services (UHS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $108.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

7/4/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $105.00.

7/1/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $153.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $132.00 to $108.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/16/2022 – Universal Health Services is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $156.00.

UHS stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

