Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $40.50 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $40.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.