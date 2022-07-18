Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $53,437.50 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

