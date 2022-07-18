iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 258.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 258,095 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 411.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.