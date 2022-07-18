iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IUSV stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

