iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Decreased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

