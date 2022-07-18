iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 205.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,328 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.09 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.