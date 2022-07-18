iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Short Interest Update

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80.
