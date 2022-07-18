iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Position Decreased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

EZU opened at $35.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

