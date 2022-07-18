iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 279.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

