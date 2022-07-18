iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

