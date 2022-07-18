iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.69 and a 200-day moving average of $426.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

