iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

