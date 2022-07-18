iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

