iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 5.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 165,993 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 241.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.01 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

