iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

