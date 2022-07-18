Islay Capital Management LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 35.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 73.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

