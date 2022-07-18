Islay Capital Management LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.