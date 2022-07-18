Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $195.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.67.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

