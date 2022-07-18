Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.64.

IR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

