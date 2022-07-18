Jefferies Financial Group Cuts JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target to $14.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAKK. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Insider Activity

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.