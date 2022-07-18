Jefferies Financial Group Cuts JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target to $14.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAKK. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
