Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $35.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.