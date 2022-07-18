Jefferies Financial Group Trims Timken (NYSE:TKR) Target Price to $75.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

