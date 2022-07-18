JMP Securities Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $58.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

OneMain Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

