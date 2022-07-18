JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €18.50

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($15.30) to €15.40 ($15.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($14.90) to €15.70 ($15.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ENI from €14.00 ($14.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.02.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of E opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ENI will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.