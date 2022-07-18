JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 380.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.28.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

