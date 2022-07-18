JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Price Target to 22.55

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22.10 to 22.55 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $2.53 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.