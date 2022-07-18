JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $47.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 4.1 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.