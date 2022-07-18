JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $154.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $125.00.

7/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $130.00.

7/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $127.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

7/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/11/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $137.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $149.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $156.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $137.00.

5/23/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $152.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 46,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 369,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

