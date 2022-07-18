JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $126.00 at UBS Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 46,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 369,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

