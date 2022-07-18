Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Karooooo stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Karooooo worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ KARO opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $457.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.32. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

