Kercheville Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in NVIDIA by 92.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.0% during the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 24,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

