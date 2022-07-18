Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.