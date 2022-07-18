Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $57,480.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $734.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.38. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 237.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 179,724 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

