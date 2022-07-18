Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director John Russell Buys 1,000 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) Director John Russell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $17,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

