Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in ASML by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $372,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $475.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

