Keybank National Association OH Has $1.44 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $62.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

