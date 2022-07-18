Keybank National Association OH Has $1.46 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $167.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.90%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.