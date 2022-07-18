Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $204.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.81. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

