Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $51,548,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $22,908,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $12,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.44) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

