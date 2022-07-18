Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

