Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,396 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $297.72 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

