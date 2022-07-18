Keybank National Association OH Sells 211 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,158.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,338.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

