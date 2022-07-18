Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

LNG stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

