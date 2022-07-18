Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after buying an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

