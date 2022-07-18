KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $385.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.95.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $326.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.36. KLA has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $52,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.