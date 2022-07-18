Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.200-$5.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.20-5.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

