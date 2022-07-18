L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $223.84 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

