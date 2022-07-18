Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

LRCX opened at $427.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

